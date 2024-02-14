'We wouldn't have lost if...' Ravindra Jadeja's huge statement ahead of third Test vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja is set to play third Test vs England

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to comeback after missing the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to hamstring injury. He has been declared fit and available and also attended the pre-match press conference ahead of the third Test at his homeground in Rajkot. The five-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 with England winning the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs while India came back to win the second Test by 106 runs.

England aggressive style of cricket has been the talk of the town ever since they've overturned the 190-run lead in Hyderabad to win in the first Test. But according to Jadeja, the Ben Stokes-led side isn't one of the most difficult teams to beat. He reckons if not for the mistakes from the Indian team in the second innings, the hosts would've won the first Test and taken a lead.

"I won’t term England as one of the most difficult teams. It hasn't been easy for other teams to come to India and play. If it wasn't for small mistakes in second innings of first Test, we wouldn't have lost," Jadeja said on the eve of the third Test. Moreover, his spin companion Ravichandran Ashwin is also on the verge of creating history having picked up 499 wickets in his Test career so far. Jadeja is extremely excited for his teammates' milestone having shared dressing room with him for more than a decade now.

"Ashwin will complete his 500 wickets in Rajkot. I am very excited for him as I have been playing with him for last 12-13 years. I thought he would complete it in first Test but now he will do it in my hometown," Jadeja further added.