AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Watch Rishabh Pant fall on 29 to Mitchell Starc; becomes his 250th Test wicket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant walks off after he was dismissed during day two of the Second Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Playing after a hiatus, Rishabh Pant impressed on Tuesday when the wicket-keeper batsman scored quickly after coming to bat at no.6 and quickly had a 50-run partnership with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane. However the 23-year-old southpaw couldn't make his good start count as he fell to Mitchell Starc after scoring a 40-ball 29 with the score reading 173/5.

With the wicket looking easier to bat on in the second session, Pant shot three boundaries during his 56-run fifth wicket partnership with Rahane before he played across to a fast delivery that moved in late for the left hander; only to see it nicked to Tim Paine behind the stump. With his departure few minutes before the tea, Rahane resumed the innings with Ravindra Jadeja while 17-run behind Australia's first innings total of 190.

The wicket also turned out to be a milestone one for the Aussies as it turned out to be the 250th Test wicket for Mitchell Starc and ninth Aussie bowler to achieve the landmark. He reached the milestone in his 59th Test, making him the fifth fastest Australian bowler to reach the mark behind the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Dennis Lille. He also is the sixth most successful left-handed Test bowler while Wasim Akram remains the most successful left-armer with 414 wickets.

It was also 150th Test dismissal for Oz skipper Paine, who became the fastest Australian to reach the mark in 33rd Test. He left behind Aussie great Adam Gilchrist, who took 36 Tests for his 150th dismissal.