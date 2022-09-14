Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga climb ladder as ICC releases players rankings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga scales up positions in ICC players rankings.

Indian batter Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka's all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga have also made big moves in the rankings. Virat has found his touch and has been the second highest run scorer in the Asia Cup 2022 while Hasaranga's all-round show has helped the island nation to lift the Asian glory for the sixth time. Virat scored 276 runs while Hasaranga picked up nine wickets in the tournament.

Resultingly, both Kohli and Hasaranga have found themselves moving up on the ladder of T20I Players' rankings. Virat has jumped 14 spots from 29 and now sits at 15th on the batters' list. Hasaranga has scaled three spots in the bowlers' rankings and now stands sixth on the list while he is now the No.4 in the all-rounders' tally, a seven places jump.

Virat scored his first T20I hundred and his 71st overall in International cricket when he raised the bat against Afghanistan in a Super Four match. He also scored two fifties in the Asia Cup. Hasaranga was the Player of the tournament for his brilliant performance with the ball and for providing crucial runs with the bat. Apart from nine wickets, Hasaranga played a knock of 36 runs in the pressure situation of the final when his team was tumbling down.

Apart from these players, the ICC rankings saw some other players also scaling up positions. Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan has become the new No.1 in the list of all-rounders in T20I cricket, overtaking Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. South Africa's Aiden Markram has gone past Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam in the T20I batters tally to now rank second, closing his gap to the table leader Mohammad Rizwan. India's KL Rahul has scaled three places to rank 23rd in the batting charts.

