Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs GT game

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium. Yet again, the five-time champions smashed 200+ runs posting 218 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs thanks to a stunning ton from Suryakumar Yadav. In response, the Titans were never in the chase and it was only due to Rashid Khan's enterprising knock that they managed to reach 191 runs in their 20 overs and lose by 27 runs.

The win yet again helped MI to reach to the third position in the points table while despite the loss, the Titans continue to be at the top. Chennai Super Kings are at the second place with 15 points to their name while the Rajasthan Royals complete the top four of the table. Delhi Capitals continue to be at the bottom of the points table and they are more or less out of the playoffs race as well along with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 12 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.761 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 12 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.493 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 12 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.117 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.633 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.294 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.345 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.357 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.441 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 11 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.605 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

Suryakumar Yadav was out of form at the start of IPL 2023 but his last few outings have turned out to be groundbreaking for MI as well. The man is now at the third place in the race for the Orange Cap with 479 runs in 12 innings at a brilliant strike-rate of 190.84 and an average of 43.55. Faf du Plessis and Yashasvi Jaiswal are at the top two places while Shubman Gill and Devon Conway have grabbed the fourth and fifth position respectively.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Rashid Khan picked up four wickets in the game against MI and has now reached 23 wickets to bag the purple cap. Yuzvendra Chahal is at the second place closely following him with 21 wickets while another leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is third with 19 scalps to his name. Mohammed Shami and Tushar Deshpande complete the top five list 19 scalps each.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 576 runs (11 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 575 Runs (12 matches) Suryakumar Yadav of MI - 479 Runs (12 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 475 Runs (12 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 468 Runs (12 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (12 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (12 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 19 wickets (12 matches) Mohammed Shami of GT - 19 wickets (12 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (12 matches)

