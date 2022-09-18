T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli will open in some games- Rohit Sharma makes big statement

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Rohit Sharma gives statement on Virat Kohli.

T20 World Cup 2022: Ahead of the T20I home series against Australia, India's captain Rohit Sharma has made a big statement on the opening slot of India in the T20 World Cup 2022. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sharma stated that Virat Kohli is a third opening option for India and will open the batting in some games.

"For us, we understand the quality of all our players and what they bring to the table. But yeah, it is an option (Virat Kohli opening the innings) for us, we will always keep that in mind. Since we don't have a third opener, he opens for his franchise in the IPL and he has done really well, so it is a definite option for us," Sharma said.

"Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will open in some of the matches. In the last game of the Asia Cup, we were happy with the way he played. But KL Rahul will open the batting in the World Cup, his performance sometimes goes quite unnoticed," the Indian skipper added.

Rohit has cleared the air over KL Rahul's spot in the team. "Rahul is a very important player for India. For us, I just want to make it clear, that we are clear in our thought process. We do not have any confusion, we are very clear about what KL Rahul brings to the table for us, he is a quality cricketer and is very crucial for us. His presence at the top is very crucial for us," Sharma said to Rahul.

Virat Kohli played had a good Asia Cup 2022.

Rohit Sharma has also spoken about Umesh Yadav being included in the team for the T20I series against Australia. The opening batter stated that players like Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami don't need any game time in a particular format. "Guys like Umesh, Shami, who have been bowling for a long time, they do not need to be playing a format to be considered," Sharma said on Umesh Yadav coming in for Shami.

India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match T20I series beginning on September 20 at Mohali.

