T20 World Cup 2022: Australia reveals Indigenous kit ahead of global tournament

T20 World Cup 2022: Defending champions Australia, much ahead of the T20 World Cup have revealed their new kit. The defending champions who will wear the indigenous kit have added a new flavor to their traditional yellow which is iconic in more than one way. With the usage of black in the shoulder region and the perfect blend of yellow and golden, the Australian cricket team is set to embark on its World Cup journey with a new flare. The Aussies will defend their title this year under the leadership of Aaron Finch who recently bowed out of ODI cricket after defeating New Zealand by a margin of 3-0.

Unlike the unveiling of their World Cup kit, the Australian team announced their World Cup squad way before anyone else. The team once again will be led by Aaron Finch. What surprised many corners of the cricketing fraternity is the fact that Australia made some minor changes to their squad as compared to 2021. They have opted to go with experience which certainly will give them a better chance of replicating their heroic feat from 2021.

This year, Australia will have to face stern challenges pretty early on in the tournament. They are in the same group as Afghanistan, England, and New Zealand. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side had locked horns with the Aussies in the finals of the 2021 T20I World Cup. Australia beat them by a margin of 8 wickets and 7 balls remaining to clinch their maiden world T20I title.

The Aaron Finch-led side has been playing ODI cricket consistently and has fared pretty well. They defeated Zimbabwe by a margin of 2-1 and also looked at their dominant best against arch-rivals New Zealand. To have a proper check on their plans and the squad they have selected for the global event, the Australian contingency will now visit India to play a three-match T20I series which begins on September 20, 2022.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

