T20I World Cup: Australia announces World Cup squad for title defense, include star player from Singapore

Highlights The Australian team is the defending champion for this years T20I World Cup

It might be the same squad that will travel to India for white-ball series next month

As compared to the 2021 T20I squad, Australia has made only one change for the 2022 T20I World Cup

Australia T20I World Cup Squad: Defending champion Australia earlier today announced their World Cup squad that will take on the world in the T20I World Cup which will be played in their backyard. The Aaron Finch-led squad is currently playing a three-match series against Zimbabwe that will be later followed by the New Zealand series and the tour of India. The Aussies have certainly surprised the entire cricketing fraternity with such a quick announcement of the squad which also reflects that they are extremely clear with their plans.

What comes out as an element of surprise for many is the fact that Tim David has been included in the side which means that he has formally completed the switch from Associate Member Singapore. This happens to be the only change in the Australian squad as compared to the one that clinched the World Cup in the year 2021. The last T20I World Cup was played in the United Arab Emirates and it was the Kane Williamson-led team New Zealand that faced Australia in the finals of the marquee event.

Tim David happens to be the only change when the 2021 T20I squad and the 2022 T20I World Cup squad are compared. David replaced Swepson in this Australian squad. The addition of David certainly adds to the firepower of the Australian team who are the favorites to win this tournament because they are playing on home soil.

"Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket. We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years", said Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey.

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

