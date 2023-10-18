Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 live-streaming and broadcast details: Where to watch on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AJINKYA RAHANE/X Ajinkya Rahane with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

While the entire cricketing world is immersed in the ongoing World Cup, India's domestic stars are busy plying their trade away from the prying eyes in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament got underway on October 16 and will culminate with the summit clash to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday, November 6.

There are a total of 38 teams participating in India's premier domestic T20 tournament. All the teams have been divided into five groups namely, Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D and Group E. Group A comprises Mumbai, Hyderabad, Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram and Meghalaya while Group B has Chandigarh, Kerala, Services, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Sikkim.

Group C features Railways, Gujarat, Goa, Punjab, Saurashtra, Manipur, Andhra, and Arunachal Pradesh whereas Group D consists of Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bengal, Puducherry and Rajasthan.

Finally, Group E involves Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The tournament is already making big headlines as several talented players are showcasing their flair. Railways' Ashutosh Sharma recently became the fastest Indian to score a half-century in T20 cricket, breaking former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh's long-standing record.

Ashutosh's praiseworthy record came in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while playing against Arunachal Pradesh at JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Tuesday, October 17.

Here are the live-streaming and broadcast details of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023:

Where can you watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on TV in India?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Trophy can be viewed live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

Where can you watch the live-streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 in India?

The live-streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 can be viewed on the JioCinema app and website.

