Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Full Schedule: David Warner-led Orange Army to play opener versus RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad

2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on the third day of the impending season. IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

SRH will play eight of their matches in Dubai, three in Abu Dhabi and the remaining three in Sharjah. The Orange Army will also play most of their matches in the evening slot and only three of their matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

SRH have been bolstered by the inclusion of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, a left-handed Virat and India’s under-19 world cup skipper Priyam Garg. They bought Marsh for INR 2 crores, Garg for INR 1.9 crores and Virat Singh for INR 1.9 crores. A total of seven players – one overseas only – were brought by SRH during the auction as they spent INR 6.40 crores.

The 2016 champions had released Shakib Al Hasan among five players ahead of the auction. New Zealand's Martin Guptill was another player along with India's Deepak Hooda.

Here's SRH's full schedule for IPL 2020...

Sept 21 - vs RCB in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Sept 26 - vs KKR in Abu Dhabi; 7:30 PM IST

Sept 29 - vs DC in Abu Dhabi; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 2 - vs CSK in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 4 - vs MI in Sharjah; 3:30 PM IST

Oct 8 - vs KXIP in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 11 - vs RR in Dubai; 3:30 PM IST

Oct 13 - vs CSK in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 18 - vs KKR in Abu Dhabi; 3:30 PM IST

Oct 22 - vs RR in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 24 - vs KXIP in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 27 - vs DC in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 31 - vs RCB in Sharjah; 7:30 PM IST

Nov 2 - vs MI in Sharjah; 7:30 PM IST

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage