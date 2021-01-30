Stick with Tim Paine but assist him in tactics, leadership: Michael Clarke

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Paine's tactics were questioned particularly during the third and fourth Test and he admitted that the pressure got to him which led to blunders behind the stumps.

Australia captain Tim Paine looks like he needs help on the field and former skipper Michael Clarke questioned if the team's selectors have got their assessment right about the challenges that the wicketkeeper-batsman is facing. Paine came under the scanner after he led Australia to a second successive Test series defeat at home to India.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's tactics were questioned particularly during the third and fourth Test and he admitted that the pressure got to him which led to blunders behind the stumps.

"How does he get better? How does he go to South Africa to improve? It seems like that is an area that he needs help in, whether it is extra leadership on the field or extra people around him to help him get better. If you keep doing the same thing you will keep getting the same results," said Clarke on Sky Sports.

Paine was retained as captain for Australia's proposed Test tour of South Africa and national selector Trevor Hohns said that there was never a doubt over his position.

"Is Trevor Hohns saying they thought the tactics were fine and we'll be right and do the same thing in South Africa but get a different result? If that is the case, I said they missed a few tricks throughout the summer," said Clarke.

"There's nothing wrong with sticking with Painey. I like him, that's great, stick with your captain if you think he is the right man for the job. Don't say nothing's wrong there. Tactically he missed a few tricks and his keeping was nowhere near as good as what I've seen from Painey," Clarke.

Clarke said he supports sticking with Paine as a captain but the management needs to create a system ahead of the Ashes later in the year where the latter gets help on the field when he needs it.

"This is my point about Painey. I'm not saying it is time to go. Stick with the captain, I love that. But give him some help. Allow him to get better in the areas he needs to get better," said Clarke.

"What changes are we making for South Africa to help Painey call it tactically? What are we doing different? We go to South Africa and win and everything is different? That is not how you win the Ashes."