SRH vs DC: Pitch Report to Records - Everything to know about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs DC: Two bottom-placed teams - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will lock horns against each other in the 34th match of IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH and DC have their campaigns off the track with DC languishing at 10th and SRH only a place above at 9th.

The two are facing issues over their batting line-up with not many firing with the willow in hand. While Warner and Axar Patel are scoring runs for DC, others are yet to stamp their authority in the tournament. Meanwhile, for SRH, their batters have not been consistent either. The game is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Before the action unfolds, here is all you need to know about the venue of the match.

Pitch Report - SRH vs DC

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is a good batting track. It helps batters score decent runs. Notably, the venue can help spinners if the sun opens the cracks.

Will Toss Matter?

There have been 67 IPL games played at the venue. Out of them, the teams chasing have won 36 times, while the sides batting first have won on 30 occasions.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium T20 records - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 196

Average 2nd Innings scores: 198

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 209/4 by IND vs WI

Highest score chased - 209/4 by IND vs WI

IPL Stats

Matches Played - 67

Matches won batting first - 30

Matches won bowling first - 36

Matches Tied - 1

Highest Team Score - 231/2 by SRH vs RCB

Lowest Team Score - 80 by DC vs SRH

Average 1st innings score - 159

Team Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

