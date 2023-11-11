World Cup: South Africa face Temba Bavuma's injury concern ahead of SA vs AUS semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Temba Bavuma with a dive.

World Cup: South Africa are facing fresh issues over captain Temba Bavuma as the opening batter picked up a hamstring in his side's last group stage match against Afghanistan on Friday. Bavuma, who had earlier missed two games in the league stage due to illness, could be in doubt for the semifinal against Australia, which will be played in Kolkata on November 16 in all likelihood.

Bavuma was seen limping in the field when the Proteas were asked to bowl first by the Afghans. He went off the field after the first nine deliveries before making a return four overs later. However, he was seen limping on the field. After the five-wicket win over the high-flying Asian side, Bavuma opened up on his injury, highlighting that he should be fine for the semifinals.

"Obviously, my leg is sore - don't know to what extent - but it's going to have to be fine (for the semi-final)," Bavuma said after Proteas' 7th win of the tournament. The right-handed batter stated that he had the option of coming off the ground but did not do so as he wanted to stay with the team. "Obviously I had that option of coming off, but I think as much as it was our last group-stage game, probably it didn't have a big bearing in terms of the play-off.

"But I still wanted to be out there with the guys. It was an opportunity for me to get some time in the middle [batting], so I didn't want to let that go. But also to keep leading the guys, keep marshalling out in the field, [and] keep strengthening those relationships with the bowlers. It was a bit risky, staying on the field - but that's what I felt was right at that time," he added.

Bavuma reflects on second successful chase in World Cup 2023

South Africa completed only their second successful chase in World Cup 2023, faltering twice in the tournament in a total of four attempts. They were in a spot of bother when they required 31 off 27 balls with five wickets in hand and pressure mounting, but Andile Phehlukwayo made up for his slow start to hit boundaries at the later end, while Rassie van der Dussen stood rock solid to help the Proteas win with 15 balls to go. Bavuma also opened up on the issues of chasing in the tournament.

"They say winning is a habit, so we want to take that momentum forward. We take a lot of confidence. Also, today we did something a bit differently. Normally, the preference is to bat first; (however today) we batted second. Well, we were sent in to bowl first, and to get over the line in that manner is going to put a lot of confidence in us. (There was) a lot of understanding as to how we can go about that chase. Fantastic knock by Rassie, who took ownership of that innings, and the guys batted around him," the skipper added.

Latest Cricket News