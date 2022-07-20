Sourav Ganguly issues clarification over his participation in Legends League Cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ganguly | File Photo

Many former cricketers, for the past few days, have been rumoured to be part of the Legends League Cricket. Amidst all this, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's name also came up. A tweet claimed that Ganguly agreed to participate in the League, and would be seen in the second season.

Soon this news became viral on social media, and fans, as expected, were filled with enthusiasm. The news went viral to such an extent that Ganguly himself had to come forward to refute it.

Sourav Ganguly told PTI that the news is fake and he isn't associated with the League of Legends in any way.

Last week, former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel and legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh agreed to be part of the league.

Apart from these two, former Team India openers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan have also geared up to play in the Legends Cricket League. Other former Indian players like spinner Pragyan Ojha, all-rounder Ritinder Singh Sodhi and fast bowler Ashok Dinda have also joined this league.

Apart from all these Indian stalwarts, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, former Sri Lankan great spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and former England captain Eoin Morgan will also be part of the league.

A total of 110 former cricketers will take part in the second season of the Legends Cricket League for a total of four teams. It will be held in the month of September-October.

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Cricket News