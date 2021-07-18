Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES SL vs IND 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan make ODI debut

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts in One-Day Interationals in the first of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Both, Yadav and Kishan have already appeared for India in the shortest format of the game during the side's previous limited-overs series against England.

Additionally, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will also play together for the first time since the 2019 World Cup in England.

India are on the tour of Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The series, which was originally scheduled to start on July 13, was postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp.

The Indian team is led by Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of Virat Kohli, who is currently in the United Kingdom for the five-Test series against England. Rohit Sharma, the limited-overs vice-captain, is also in England, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is Dhawan's deputy for the Sri Lankan tour.

This is India's first limited-overs match since the home series against England in February-March earlier this year.

The side, which has travelled with Rahul Dravid as head coach, will aim to put out strong performances against a depleted Sri Lankan side. The hosts lack services of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella for various reasons.

The Lankans will have their first international outing since the winless limited-overs tour of England last month.