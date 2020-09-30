Shane Warne picks four teams who will make the playoffs in IPL 2020

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shane Warne

Veteran Australian leg-spinner and the present Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne on Wednesday picked four sides who he feels will make it to the playoffs this season. Still early days with IPL 2020 almost two weeks old, but Warne enlisted his probabilities for this season.

Besides Rajasthan Royals, Warne opined that both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will make a comeback this season after their early jitters.

While Rajasthan have won both their first two matches at the high-scoring Sharjah, Chennai and Mumbai have both slipped to the bottom end of the table having lost two of their three games so far.

“Four teams, Rajasthan Royals. I think it’s hard to go past Chennai Super Kings, they will always be there or thereabouts,” Warne told PTI.

“I think Mumbai Indians will be there too, they have got a very well-balanced squad and the fourth spot, I will probably have to lean towards Delhi Capitals. DC has got a lot of firepower so I think they’ll be the fourth team,” he said.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, made an impressive start to their campaign with two out two wins before being defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage