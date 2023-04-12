CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson registers unwanted record as he gets out on duck, fans express disappointment

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson registered an unwanted record as he got dismissed in the high-voltage clash against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. In the match played at CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram stadium, Samson fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja's delivery and went back to hut without scoring any runs. This was Samson's second consecutive duck after he got out in the previous game against Delhi Capitals.

Samson who has played 142 IPL matches so far, got out on duck 10 times. Out of which eight times was while playing for Rajasthan Royals and topped the list of getting out on ducks for most number of times for RR.

Most ducks for RR in the IPL

8 - Sanju Samson

7 - Shane Warne

7 - Stuart Binny

5 - Ajinkya Rahane

4 - Shreyas Gopal

Sanju Samson's fans have expressed disappointment by sharing various social media posts.

Earlier in the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

