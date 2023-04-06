Sanju Samson can become India captain one day, says former cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is one of the most trending names in Indian cricket. Most of the former and current cricketers rate him highly but many lament that the cricketer hasn't got enough opportunities so far in team India to prove his mettle. Currently, Samson is leading Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has done well with the bat. He has come up with scores of 55 and 42 in the two matches this season and has impressed for South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers with his captaincy as well.

Perhaps, De Villiers has also backed Sanju Samson to lead India one day. He pointed out the way the latter keeps his composure in tough situations and has also given him his approval in terms of strategy. However, De Villiers thinks Samson's captaincy will go a notch up as he leads more in the coming years and the fact that he is spending time with the likes of Jos Buttler will make him better as well.

"Sanju Samson we all know is an incredible player, but what's his captaincy like? I think the first thing that comes to mind to me is his composure. Calm, relaxed kind of guy. Never seems to be guessed by anything, which is a very good sign as a captain. Strategically I think he's pretty sound. I think he can still improve and will still improve in time as he gets more experience as he spends more time with someone like Jos Buttler, which is a fantastic asset for him, someone to have in his ear all the time. He's got so much to learn there.

"But I think he's got all the credentials to be a wonderful captain. Who knows possibly even one day in a year or two or three's time one of the formats in the India team he could very easily be the captain there and I think it will do his cricket the world of good. If he can stay as captain for long periods of time I think he's going to go places with it," De Villiers said while speaking on Jio Cinema.

Samson's Rajasthan Royals lost to Punjab Kings in their second game of IPL 2023. They will next face Delhi Capitals on April 8 in Guwahati.

