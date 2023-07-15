Sanju going to WC: Twitterati in meltdown as India's Asian Games squad doesn't feature fan-favourite Samson

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson has been picked in the ODI and T20 squads for the West Indies series

It might just be the first time that an Indian squad has been announced and there is absolutely zero outrage despite Sanju Samson not being in it. Yes, it has happened because there is excitement in the air about a possible chance of Samson being in the World Cup squad rather than the Asian Games, which clash with the biggest cricket tournament in the world.

The BCCI announced the squads for men's and women's competition in the 19th Asian Games in September in Hangzhou, China on Friday, July 14. The men's side probably had all of the young stars of the IPL, who showed their potential in the 2023 edition as well as some who have been consistent over the last 2-3 seasons. Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to lead the team with Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, Shivam Mavi, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh being part of the squad among others.

The fans were happy to see Samson not being named which keeps them in the hope of seeing their most loved player playing in the World Cup. With KL Rahul injured, Samson has gotten the opportunity as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the Indian ODI squad for the West Indies series and this could be an indication of what's to come.

With Ishan Kishan being seen as a backup opener rather than an option in the middle-order, Samson has an opportunity to seal his place in the World Cup side not just as a backup for KL Rahul but also Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, both of whom are currently injured and out of the squad.

Samson averages 66 in 11 ODIs and has been unfortunate in the past to not get enough opportunities to showcase his talent and will be hoping to play a couple of big knocks to stay in contention.

