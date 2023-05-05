RR vs GT: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER RR vs GT, IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Friday, May 5. Rajasthan suffered a six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game despite scoring 212 runs while batting first. They are currently placed in the fourth position in the league standings and a win on Friday will boost them to the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the table despite a heartbreaking five-run defeat while chasing a 131-run target against Delhi Capitals in the last game. They have won six of their opening nine games in IPL 2023 and are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI for this game. But Rajasthan won the first encounter against Gujarat this season and enter this game as favorites.

Pitch Report - RR vs GT

The pitch at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium favours batters in white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 158 runs from 48 IPL matches so far. But Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 202, the highest total at this venue, while batting first in the most recent game here. So, fans can expect a high-scoring clash between two title contenders on Friday.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Teams bowling first have recorded 31 wins from 48 IPL matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan posted the highest total at this venue in the most recent game here while batting first but teams are likely to bowl first due to past records.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - The Numbers Game

IPL Stats

Total matches: 48

Matches won batting first: 17

Matches won bowling first: 31

Average IPL Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 158

Average 2nd Innings scores: 146

Score Stats for IPL matches

Highest total recorded - 202/5 (20 Ov) by RR vs CSK

Highest score chased - 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DC

Lowest score recorded - 92/10 (18.2 Ov) by MI vs RR

Full Squads -

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

