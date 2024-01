Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has been chosen as the skipper of the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023 and the XI is filled with Indian stars. The ODI Team of the Year 2023 features six India players, two Australians, two South Africans and a Kiwi.

ICC's ODI Team of the Year:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klassen (WK), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

