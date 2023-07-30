Rinku Singh narrates famous five sixes moment of IPL 2023, opens on India call up for Asian Games | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh

April 9, 2023, the day IPL witnessed one of the best finishes in its history. Rinku Singh single-handedly tore Gujarat Titans player Yash Dayal in the final over of the 13th match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With 28 required off the final five balls, the Southpaw smoked five sixes in a row to take his team home out of nowhere. Nearly four months after that historic chase of 205, the Kolkata Knight Riders' player has narrated those epic sixes and credited the special inning to change his life a lot.

Rinku Singh recalled how he got those maximums with all the pressure upon him in the final over. The 25-year-old youngster is currently featuring for Central Zone in the Deodhar Trophy and took us to the ride of those shots in a video shared by BCCI. Rinku is seen narrating all the shots he hit, starting with the maximum over extra cover. He then touches upon the leg-side sixes and maximums over slower balls when he took his team home.

Watch the Video Here:

Rinku has not been selected for India's T20I series against West Indies but made the cut in the Asian Games squad. He has credited the special knock for helping him earn the India call-up for the Asian Games 2023. "After those five sixes life changed a lot. People knew me at the time but I was not that popular after that a lot of people came to know about me," Rinku said.

Rinku wants to bring the Gold home

Meanwhile, the KKR batter is keeping no expectation short other than bagging the coveted Gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games. He opened on his feeling when he was selected for the Games before stating that he would like to win the Gold prize. "When I saw my name I was very emotional, I have been working for this and now I have got it," Rinku Singh said in a video posted by BCCI.

Everyone at home wanted me to play for India and when I got selected everyone danced. Everyone was happy. I am excited to play for India, if given a chance I'd like to do well and our team will win and bring home the gold," Rinku added.

