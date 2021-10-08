RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Today Match playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming details

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 RCB vs DC Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates

After a narrow four-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways and end their league phase on a high when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday in Dubai. The Delhi outfit has confirmed a top-two finish with 20 points from 13 matches.

Bangalore, on the other hand, are third with 16 points from 13 matches, with a slim chance of finishing ahead of second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Skipper Virat will keep an eye on the result of the CSK-Punjab Kings match on Thursday to get a clear idea about how to go about in their final match.

Predicted XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat)

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant has come in for criticism for being over-aggressive and it has to be seen if he shows a sense of restraint and makes bigger contributions. He has so far scored 352 runs in 13 matches including two fifties. KS Bharat has notched up 104 runs in six matches with a crucial 44 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Batsmen (Virat Kohli (v/c), Shreyas Iyer, Ripal Patel, AB de Villiers)

Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold this season but the Bangalore skipper will eye a strong start at the top with Devdutt Padikkal by his side. With 362 runs this season, Kohli is Bangalore's third-highest run-scorer behind Glenn Maxwell and Padikkal. He has also scored three fifties in the tournament so far. AB de Villiers will also look to up the ante and regain his mojo at the business end of the tournament.

For Delhi, former skipper Shreyas Iyer will eye consistency, having ticked the 30-run mark on three occasions in his last three matches. Ripal Patel, who made his debut in Delhi's previous game against Chennai, will also look to impress. The 26-year-old middle-order batsman from Gujarat was roped in by Delhi earlier in the auction before the start of this season.

All-rounders (Glenn Maxwell (c))

Maxwell has been in scintillating form for RCB after a moderate run in 2020. The "Big Show" has 447 runs with five 50s this season and will look to continue the momentum. He held the fort, scoring 40 off 25 deliveries that featured 3 fours and 2 maximums, in the 142 chase against Hyderabad.

Bowlers (Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Anirch Nortje)

Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel will look to consolidate his position at the top. He currently has 29 wickets to his name -- most by an Indian in a single IPL season. Second-placed Avesh Khan, who has 22 wickets under his belt, will also aim to inch closer while South African speedster Anrich Nortje is expected to breathe fire with Kagiso Rabada. Yuzvendra Chahal has picked a wicket in every match of the UAE leg so far. He has picked up 15 wickets in 13 matches so far in the IPL 2021.