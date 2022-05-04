IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Bangalore vs Chennai match

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings matchLive Streaming details
Where can you watch RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
When is the RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022?
Wednesday, 4th May
At what time does RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the RCB vs CSK the 49th of IPL 2022 being played?
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Full Squad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
Chennai Super KIngs
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif