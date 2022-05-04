IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Bangalore vs Chennai match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team RCB before their first match against CSK (file photo)

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match

Where can you watch RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022?

Wednesday, 4th May

At what time does RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs CSK the 49th of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Chennai Super KIngs

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif