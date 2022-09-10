Queen Elizabeth II death: Third Test between England and South Africa to resume today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV England will play South Africa in the third Test match which also happens to be a series decider

Queen Elizabeth II: The United Kingdom has been jolted with grief following the demise of its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. At the age of 96, her majesty passed away in the presence of her family at Balmoral Castle which is situated in the Scottish Highlands. King Charles III, her eldest son is all set to succeed her. The Queen's demise has affected the country in various aspects and the sporting fraternity is no different.

It had been widely assumed that the United Kingdom Government will determine the course of action for respective boards and clubs but taking everybody aback, the sporting corners of the country and everybody related to it have taken the onus upon themselves and have put a firm hold to the competitive events, that were scheduled way in advance. A few important fixtures of the English Premier League (EPL) have been called off which includes an important match between Leeds and Nottingham Forest. In addition to this, the opening weekend of the Women's Super League was postponed as well.

It is not only just rugby and football that have been put on hold as of now. The International fixture between England and South Africa has been affected too. The Ben Stokes-led English side is taking on Dean Elgar-led South African side. As of now, the series stands leveled with both teams having one victory each. The final Test match of the series was scheduled to begin on August 8, 2022, but rain played spoilsport, and stumps was declared minutes before both the captains could walk out for the coin toss.

The second day of the Test match was called off due to the queen's demise with only three days left for the game. The English Cricket Board had further requested Cricket South Africa to postpone the entire game and reschedule it for the next week, but owing to their busy schedule and their trip to India, Cricket South Africa could not agree to ECB's proposal and hence, the game will now resume on September 10, 2022.

