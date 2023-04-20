PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Punjab face Bangalore in Mohali, Toss at 3 PM

PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Punjab face Bangalore in Mohali, Toss at 3 PMPBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. After winning their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS will look to continue their winning run at their home. Meanwhile, RCB have suffered defeat in their last outing against Chennai Super Kings and aim to return to winning ways. Shikhar Dhawan's availability is under the clouds, while Faf du Plessis will lead RCB.