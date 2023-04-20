PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Punjab face Bangalore in Mohali, Toss at 3 PM

Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Live now

PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IS Bindra Stadium. Follow for Latest Updates and Ball by ball commentary.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2023 13:48 IST
Punjab face Bangalore
Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab face Bangalore

PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. After winning their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS will look to continue their winning run at their home. Meanwhile, RCB have suffered defeat in their last outing against Chennai Super Kings and aim to return to winning ways. Shikhar Dhawan's availability is under the clouds, while Faf du Plessis will lead RCB.

Live updates :PBKS vs RCB Latest Updates

  • Apr 20, 2023 1:48 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Welcome to match 27 of IPL 2023

    Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of match 27 of IPL 2023. It's Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. 

