PAKU19 vs AFGU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: ICC U19 World Cup Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan

PAK vs AFG ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19; Playing XI

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the 18th Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Match Details

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 18th Match, Group C

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

6:30 PM IST

Dream 11

Haseebullah Khan(w), Abdul Faseeh, Qasim Akram (c), Ahmed Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Suliman Safi (vc), Allah Noor, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami, Noor Ahmad

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan U 19 Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan(w), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram(c), Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Afghanistan U 19 Suliman Safi(c), Bilal Sayedi, Allah Noor, Khaiber Wali, Nangyalai Khan, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Naveed Zadran, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Noor Ahmad

Squads

Afghanistan U19 Squad: Mohammad Ishaq(w), Bilal Sayedi, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi(c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Khaiber Wali, Nangyalai Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Azad, Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Khalel Ahmad, Mohammadullah Najibullah, Shahidullah Hasani

Pakistan U19 Squad: Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan(w), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Mehran Mumtaz, Awais Ali, Ali Asfand, Faisal Akram, Rizwan Mehmood, Arham Nawab

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.