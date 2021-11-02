Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score, PAK vs NAM Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates

Live Score PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Namibia Live ScorecardPAK vs NAM Live Hello and welcome to the Live blog of Pakistan vs Namibia. Pakistan will aim to maintain their remarkable consistency against a spirited Namibia and seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. After a chaotic build-up to the World Cup with England and New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan tours, the Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds and has become the team to beat in the tournament