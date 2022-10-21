T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Shan Masood clears test after being hit on head at nets

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shan Masood

Pakistan's top order batter Shan Masood has cleared the initial test after getting injured during a practice session on Friday. However, he will undergo another test tomorrow.

The 33-year-old Masood is part of Pakistan's 15-member squad and was practicing in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. During the session, he got injured after being hit by the team's all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. Masood was wearing pads but not the helmet as he was waiting for his turn to bat. He fell to the ground and was soon attended by the team doctor. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for a scan.

"All of Shan Masood's neurological observations are normal. His CT scan only shows superficial bruising where the ball struck him. He currently is asymptomatic and has a concussion. The batter will undergo concussion re-test tomorrow," ANI source said.

With the upcoming re-test on cards, Masood's place in the playing XI of the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday is doubtful.

Masood made his debut this year:

Shan Masood made his T20 debut in the home series against England in September this year. After this, he scored 220 runs in 12 matches at an average of 24.22 and a strike rate of 125. He has smashed two half-centuries so far. However, in the recent tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, his performance was underwhelming.

It is worth noting that Pakistan made changes in their squad at the last minute and included Fakhar Zaman in the list of 15 players Usman Qadir suffered an injury. Fakhar was earlier placed in the list of standby players.

Pakistan full squad for T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

