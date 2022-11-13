PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Imran Khan reveals what he said to his Pakistan before 1992 finals | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Imran Khan's message to Babar Azam and co.

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan and England are all set to take on each other in the finals of the all-important T20 World Cup. The final is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the teams will want to get the better of each other in order to clinch their second T20 World Cup title. Pakistan's ongoing campaign has attracted many parallels with their victorious campaign of 1992. In one of its kind of event, Pakistan have qualified for yet another final and will play against England just like in 1992.

There have been many incidents if Pakistan's 1992 campaign is to be compared with their 2022 campaign. They were almost down and out on both occasions, lost to Zimbabwe, then defeated South Africa, played New Zealand in the semi-finals, and many more. Their legendary captain Imran Khan was leading them in 1992. Imran had revoked his retirement in 1992 and when he came back, he led his side to a World Cup victory. Now the former Pakistan skipper has come out and has revealed what he had said to his side before the all-important finals.

Imran tweeted his message that read:

My msg to the Pak cricket team today is the same one I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents; That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.

Both England and Pakistan have won one T20 World Cup each. Pakistan in 2009 and England in 2010. West Indies are the only team that have won more than one T20 World Cup, in 2012 and 2016. Both Pakistan and England have the golden opportunity to win the T20 World Cup for the second time and become the second team to achieve this feat.

