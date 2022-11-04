T20 World Cup 2022 | New Zealand are through to semifinals; know what lies ahead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand is the first team to reach semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand became the first team of the T20 World Cup 2022 to qualify for the semifinals spot after Afghanistan put the brakes on the Australian innings on 168/6.

What Happened?

After New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in their final super 12 group, defending champions Australia needed to win against Afghanistan by an improbable 185 runs to overtake the net run rate of their Trans-Tasman rivals.

The hosts, however, scored 168 for 8 after being invited to bat by Afghanistan, paving the way for New Zealand to qualify for the knockout stage.

New Zealand vs Ireland

The win over Ireland saw New Zealand grab the top spot with seven points and a net run rate of +2.113. England (5 points), who will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 game, are currently in the second spot with a run rate of +0.547.

Australia are placed third, also with five points, but with a run rate of -0.304. If they can restrict Afghanistan to 106 or lower, they can get past England's NRR.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, began their campaign in the T20 showpiece with a dominating 89-run win over Australia, before thrashing Sri Lanka by 65 runs following a washout against Afghanistan. Their only loss was against England by 20 runs at Gabba in Brisbane.

New Zealand had reached the final of the last edition, where they lost to Australia by eight wickets.

What Lies Ahead?

Tomorrow's match between Sri Lanka and England will be a virtual knockout. If Australia defeat Afghanistan, they will remain in contention. If England wins, they would be through. If Sri Lanka win, Australia will be through.

