'My mom and dad were...' - Tilak Varma recalls parents' reaction over his maiden India call-up

India cricketer Tilak Varma has revealed that his parents got extremely emotional after knowing the news about his call-up to national squad for the T20I series against West Indies. Tilak comes from humble surroundings and his parents, Nagaraju and Gayatri Devi, have also lived his cricketing journey cherishing a dream that their son will play for country one day. And when Tilak took a major step towards his dream, they couldn't hold back their tears.

"My mom and dad were literally crying yesterday. I made a video call to them and they were very emotional. My coach (Salam Bayash) also had the same reaction. He also became very emotional," he said. Tilak is currently busy playing the Duleep Trophy semi-final for South Zone against North Zone and only got to know the news of his India call-up from his childhood friend as his own mobile phone was switched off.

"I was playing in the Duleep Trophy (hence the mobile was switched off). Later my childhood friend called me and said you are selected, and that is when I came to know about it…around 8’o clock in the night," the left-hander said. Tilak Varma plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and wants to implement Kieron Pollard's advice on 'right mindset' while playing for India.

"I will always back myself in any situation. I try to be clear in my mindset because Kieron Pollard was the main guy who used to do the job for us in that situation (death overs). He always tells me to be calm and just focus on the next ball. So, I just back myself each time I entered and the results worked," the youngster further added. The T20I series between India and West Indies is set to commence on August 3 and it remains to be seen if TIlak Varma makes his international debut during the series.

