MI vs KKR | There might be Jhulan or Harman in stands: Nita Ambani on special ESA Day

MI vs KKR | Mumbai Indians owner and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation on Sunday shared a motivational message on her team's special day in IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians faced Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. Making the game memorable, Mumbai Indians celebrated a unique initiative called 'ESA Day' (Education and Sports for All).

MI dedicated this match to inspiring the girl child and invited over 19000 young girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children to catch Mumbai take on Kolkata. Nita Ambani was also seen cheering the team with these girls from the stands and interacting with them. While speaking during the game, she also shared a motivational message.

Image Source : MUMBAI INDIANSNita Ambani cheering for her team with the fans

“Today’s match is about celebration of women in sports. I wanted to highlight that girls have a right to education and sports. I hope all these girls and those watching on TV have the courage to follow their dreams and achieve whatever they want. That’s the reason why we have called all of them today to just feel inspired and take a lot of courage back home," she said.

“There might be a Jhulan here or a Harmanpreet here, not just cricket but a superstar in the future from any sport. They can be achievers on the global stage and win accolades for India," Ambani added.

Notably, MI men also displayed a strong gesture to the initiative as they donned the MI Women's WPL jersey. Captain of the Mumbai Indians women's team Harmanpreet Kaur also walked out along with the men's team stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav for the toss.

Riding on a blistering half-century from Ishan Kishan and a brisk knock from Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight in the 22nd match of IPL at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai continued their fantastic head-to-head record against Kolkata and denied them a win at their fortress in front of specially invited 19000 young girls. The chase was set by Kishan and Suryakumar as Mi held their shape well and registered a five-wicket win.

