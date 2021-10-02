Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI vs DC Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, injury updates

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves in a spot of bother after the side lost three of its four games in the UAE leg, reeling at the sixth position in the standings. On Friday, they face a stern test against Delhi Capitals, who need only one win to secure a place in the playoffs.

The MI could risk bowing out of the race for playoffs with another loss, while Delhi Capitals will be targeting top-2 places to ensure the liberty of playing in the eliminator in addition to the qualifier.

As the two sides meet in Sharjah, let's take a look at their squads and Head to Head stats:

Squads

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant had said after the loss to KKR that Marcus Stoinis remains doubtful for the game against MI. Opener Prithvi Shaw also missed the KKR game and Pant informed that he is "80% fit." Steve Smith had replaced Shaw in the lineup.

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

Amid the negativities of the heavy defeats, the sole piece of good news for the side is the return of Hardik Pandya in the line-up but the all-rounder is still not asked to bowl in the last match after his recovery from a back injury earlier this year. Apart from that, the defending champions have no injury concerns, allowing them to chop and change the line-up, especially with the middle-order struggling. Not to forget, this was among the few sides who didn't have to make any changes in the squad during the COVID-19-forced break.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Head to Head

Matches Played: 29

MI won: 16

DC won: 13