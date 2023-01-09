Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand tour of India: Blackcaps announce Matt Henry replacement, Doug Bracewell set to fill void

Pace-bowling all-rounder Doug Bracewell has been called up to replace the injured Matt Henry in the Blackcaps ODI squads for Pakistan and India. Henry was ruled out of the tour with an abdominal strain sustained on the final day of the second Test in Karachi, with the injury requiring two to four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Bracewell comes in as replacement

Bracewell, who has 68 international caps to his name, most recently featured in the Blackcaps home ODI series against the Netherlands last April.

The 32-year-old has been in good form with bat and ball on the domestic scene for the Central Stags, starting the season as one of the leading wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield and more recently showing his ability with the bat, making key contributions for the Stags in the Dream11 Super Smash.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Bracewell would arrive in Karachi on Wednesday local time. Stead said Bracewell was a natural replacement for Henry in the ODI squad.

“Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience and we feel his skills best complement the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India.”

“He has experience across all three formats at international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season.”

Stead expressed sympathy for Henry, who picked up the injury on the final day of a hard fought Test in Karachi.

“Matt has been one of the leaders of our ODI attack for a number of years and I know he’s disappointed to be missing out because of injury.”

“With important home series coming up, it’s vital he has time to recover properly over the coming weeks.”

Other notable changes

Otago Volts bowler Jacob Duffy will replace Tim Southee in the ODI Squad in India but was unavailable to travel any earlier as a replacement for Henry, as he is recovering from COVID.

Auckland Aces bowler Kyle Jamieson (back) and Wellington Firebirds bowlers Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.

The ODI Series against Pakistan starts in Karachi on Monday January 9 while the ODI Series against India starts on Wednesday January 18 in Hyderabad.

Revised Blackcaps ODI squads v Pakistan and India

Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner

