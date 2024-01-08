Loved our battles overs the years: 'Nemesis' Stuart Broad wishes David Warner after Test retirement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner 17 times in Test cricket and wished the Australian opener his best after his retirement

David Warner, one of the giants of Australian cricket, finished two-thirds of his career at his home ground in Sydney in front of a huge crowd on Day 4 of the final Test against Pakistan. Warner smashed his 37th half-century and finished with 8,786 runs in 112 matches as Australia smashed Pakistan 3-0 to win the series and rise to the top of the points table in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Several former and current cricketers praised Warner for his passion and wished their best to acknowledge a wonderful career. However, there was another cricketer, who waited for a day to wish Warner and it was none other Stuart Broad, the retired England pacer who dismissed the left-hander most times (17) in Test cricket.

Broad shared a picture of Warner smiling at him with a caption saying, "A very entertaining Test Match career @davidwarner31. I loved our battles over the years. Walking off at the @ourscg is a special way to go! Congrats mate." Broad retired from Test cricket after the Ashes.

Warner mentioned that the T20 World Cup will be his last international assignment as he wants to win another World Cup for Australia. Warner, who was the player of the tournament in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, is a double World Cup winner, and a winner of the T20 World Cup and a World Test Championship mace once each. The decorated career saw Warner become the second highest run-getter for Australia in international cricket, only behind Ricky Ponting.

Speaking about how he would want to be remembered as, Warner in his final interview said, "Exciting, entertaining, and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way that I played and hopefully, the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps. White-ball cricket to Test cricket. It's the pinnacle of our sport. So keep working hard to play the red-ball game because it's entertaining as well."