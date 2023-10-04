Kya hai yeh, kuch bhi: Rohit's reaction leaves Babar Azam in splits after journo's bizarre question - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma was taken aback by a bizarre question during the World Cup captains' meet and his reaction has gone viral

The art of asking questions in press conferences is getting extinct day by day it seems as World Cup 2023 captains meet saw a bizarre question being put in front of the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was left rubbing his eyes and face in disbelief that it was actually a question. A reporter asked Rohit about the iconic 2019 World Cup final that since the game was tied, could both teams be announced the winners?

Rohit's response was as real as it could get as he said, "Kya yaar yeh... kuch bhi (What is this... you guys ask anything)." The room was left in splits and even Pakistan skipper Babar Azam started laughing. After which Rohit said, "Yeh mera kaam nahi hai Sir. Ghoshish karna, yeh mera kaam nahi (Sir, this is not my job. Announcing joint-winner or anything like that is not my job.)"

After which Jos Buttler, the English captain was visibly seeming to ask Babar to translate it for him. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

It was a day of bizarre questions getting thrown at the captains as in the pre-match conference ahead of the World Cup opener against New Zealand, Buttler was asked how England's bowling attack would be without senior pros James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Buttler was slightly taken aback by the question while responding to it kindly saying that both Broad and Anderson haven't played white-ball cricket for a long time and the former has even retired but joked that the 41-year-old was available for selection.

The ICC Cricket World Cup is set to kick off on Thursday, October 5 with the defending champions England taking on New Zealand in a repeat on the final of the 2019 edition. India, on the other hand, will take on Australia in their campaign opener in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Latest Cricket News