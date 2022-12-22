Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar terms team selection 'Unbelievable' after dropping Kuldeep Yadav

Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the decision of the Indian team to drop Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test match against Bangladesh on Thursday (December 22). Yadav who scalped eight wickets in the first Test match against Bangladesh returned to the Indian team for the first Test after 22 months but was dropped in favour of Jaydev Unadkat, who also interestingly returns to the Indian fold after 12 years out.

Gavaskar shows his anger

“Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable. That’s the only word I can use and it’s a gentle word. I would like to use quite stronger words, but it’s unbelievable that you left out a man of the match, who got eight out of the 20 wickets,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying to Sony Sports Network.

“You have got two other spinners. So surely, one of the other spinners could have been dropped. But this guy, who took eight wickets should have played today with due respect to what the pitch looks like,” he added.

The decision came as a surprise for many as Yadav was in good nick of form and was expected to make the Playing XI. Unadkat on the flip side last played against South Africa in Centurion in December 2010, just before the 2011 ODI World Cup. His only match for the national side saw him return with empty hands.

Unadkat justifies selection

While there was a backlash from the fans, the decision was justified by Unadkat after he scalped Zakir Hasan in the 15th over. The wicket would also turn out to be his first in the Test format after he was rewarded with a place in the Indian team.

“Unfortunate decision for us to leave him (Kuldeep) out but it's an opportunity for Unadkat,” Rahul was quoted as saying during toss.

India Playing XI

KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

