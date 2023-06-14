KL Rahul injury update: Comeback date set for India batter ahead of World Cup?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul got injured during the IPL while playing for LSG

Injury and Indian players are going hand in hand at the moment with several players on the sidelines. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah missed the recently concluded WTC Final against Australia due to different injuries. Among them, Rahul was one of the players to sustain a thigh injury during the indian Premier League (IPL) and he subsequently missed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) remaining matches of the tournament as well.

He underwent thigh surgery in the UK soon and also missed out on the WTC Final for the same reason. Meanwhile, the cricketer has returned to Bangalore, his home town, and is set to undergo extensive rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy. If the reports in PTI are to be believed, the cricketer is eyeing to return for the Asia Cup that is to be played in September.

It is a crucial tournament for India with World Cup to commence on October 5. With Rishabh Pant still recovering from the horrific car crash in December last year, Rahul becomes a vital cog as a wicketkeeper-batter in India's line-up. Coming back to Rahul returning to his home town, he checked in at the NCA and posted a tweet about it as well.

As for the Asia Cup, nothing is official at the moment in terms of PCB's hybrid model getting approved. Reportedly, the ACC has approved the model with four matches set to be played in Pakistan while the rest of the tournament will take place in Sri Lanka. The competition will be played from September 1 to 17, and all teams including India have a great chance to test their World Cup squad in the Asia Cup.

