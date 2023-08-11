Kane Williamson gives an update on injury ahead of World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson got injured in the first match of the Indian Premier League earlier this year

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is still not ruled out of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. He has recovered well in last four months from ruptured ACL injury that he sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Gujarat Titans. He hasn't been named in New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming England tour but Williamson has joined the team for practice.

All the eyes are on him and ahead of his first nets session, the 33-year-old stated that his World Cup appearance is only a guess work at the moment and nothing can be said at the moment. However, he confirmed that featuring in the ODI series against Bangladesh before the World Cup will be close to impossible. "To potentially have that opportunity and use all those sorts of different, I suppose, scenarios to try and make that happen would be great.

"It's still just guesswork at the moment in terms of when the day is or how it's tracking at the time. So it is just about now and I'm working hard to keep it moving forward," he said about the World Cup. "It's a tricky one. You start entertaining a few earlier targets. It is a lot about the healing element as well. You can have the strength work, the movement, the confidence, but the actual healing is what has to happen and there are a lot of things to really assess before that time. So, that series (against Bangladesh), by all accounts, is too early," Williamson opened up on the possiblity of playing the Bangladesh series.

As far as New Zealand's England tour is concerned, they will be playing four T20Is and as many ODIs. The visitors will also be playing a couple of warm-up T20 matches before the actual series gets underway. The ODIs will be played from September 8 before the tour concludes on September 15.

