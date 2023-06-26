Kane Williamson gives a huge update on his availability for ODI World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has provided a huge update on his recovery ahead of the ODI World Cup that is set to be played in India from October 5. Williamson had got injured during the opening match of IPL 2023 while playing for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings. He then flew back home and was soon reported to be ruled out of the World Cup.

However, Williamson is still hopeful and is taking it 'week by week' when it comes to getting back to full fitness. "Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting," Williamson was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Kane Williamson was part of New Zealand's journey to final in 2015 World Cup as player and 2019 World Cup as captain. The Kiwis lost the final on the boundary count rule against England in the 2019 World Cup. He would be hoping to make an appearance in what could be his final mega event in the 50-over format.

"Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate. Probably more for sanity and changing things up. Just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training. Super keen to get back in the nets, for sure," the Kiwi skipper added.

