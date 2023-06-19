Joe Root leaves Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli behind in a unique milestone in ENG vs AUS 1st Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

England's former captain Joe Root on Monday achieved a unique milestone during England's first Test of Ashes 2023. England and Australia are facing off each other in the first match of the highly-anticipated Ashes at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Joe Root has been a major highlight of the match as he scored a tremendous ton in the first innings and then made 46 in the second term.

Meanwhile, Root got stumped out on 46 off a Nathan Lyon delivery in the second innings. This was his first-ever stump dismissal in Test cricket in 131 Test matches after amassing over 11000 runs in the format. He has now surpassed Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the list of most runs scored by a batter before being stumped out for the first time in Tests. Root made 11168 runs before getting stumped out. He is second on the list and is only behind West Indies' former Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Most runs scored by batters in Tests before getting stumped out

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 11414 runs

Joe Root - 11168 runs

Graeme Smith - 8800 runs

Virat Kohli - 8195 runs

Sachin Tendulkar - 7419 runs

Root scored 118 in the first innings and helped England smash 393/8 declared after opting to bat on Day 1. They made a surprise declaration in the final session of the opening day and called Australia to bat in. Meanwhile, the Aussies made 386 in reply as Usman Khawaja smoked a fabulous ton. The English team bowled Australia out on Day 3 to take a slender 7-run lead. The third day of the Test match was intervened badly by rain as 57 overs were lost due to the weather. England began Day 4 on 28/2 as they were pushed on the backfoot by the Aussies on Day 3.

Latest Cricket News