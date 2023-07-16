Jitesh Sharma to share responsibilities with Hardik Pandya? Punjab Kings batter reveals Rahul Dravid's plan

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI, GETTY Jitesh Sharma and Hardik Pandya

The Indian T20 team is undergoing a transition in an ODI World Cup year with several big guns not being in the team and a few others on the sidelines due to injuries. Hardik Pandya has been leading India's T20 squad for about 8 months after the World Cup in Australia. While no senior player has called time to their T20 careers, the think tank is churning out more talent from the country and exposing them to the shortest format.

One among them is Jitesh Sharma, who was part of the squad for the New Zealand T20I series. Sharma had a special interaction with head coach Rahul Dravid and revealed he is likely to share the finishing role with T20 captain Hardik Pandya.

We are looking for players like you: Dravid

The Punjab Kings batter revealed that Dravid adviced the wicket-keeper batter to keep batting the way he does as the team is looking for players like him for specific places. "There are always discussions on how one can improve. Yes, I had discussions with Rahul sir, when I was selected during the home season a few months back," Jitesh said to PTI.

"Jaise batting kar rahein ho, waise hi karte raho. Aur yehi dekh rahe hain hum future ke liye. Humein aise players hi chahiye is position ke liye. (The way you are batting, continue in the same vein. We are specifically looking for players like these for certain batting positions (Nos 5 and 6)," he added. If Jitesh gets a nod for a place in the Playing XI, he will take Hardik Pandya's load of finishing the games for India.

Jitesh to play for India in Asian Games

Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma was rewarded for his IPL performances with a place in the Indian team for the Asian Games. India will be sending its second-string team to the Games as the tournament's end collides with that of the 2023 ODI World Cup commencement. The team will be led by Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad. Meanwhile, Jitesh has stated that he was not surprised to find his name in the team. "Not surprised. Somehow as a player, you have that inkling that you are there in the mix and I think it was a well-deserved call-up," the 29-year-old said.

Jitesh also opened up on his finishing techniques where he has shown his mettle in the past two IPL seasons. "Good habits stay with you and power-hitting is a habit that I have inculcated. I try to focus on imbibing good training habits. What you do repeatedly in nets, you will be able to execute that in a high-pressure match situation."

I do create match simulation situations for myself. I visualise myself always going in the 16th, 17th or 18th over. Then I put myself in imaginary match situations where you need 30 off 12 balls or 18 from 6 balls or 12 runs off 3 balls," he added.

