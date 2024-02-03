Saturday, February 03, 2024
     
Jasprit Bumrah tumbles records with his masterful bowling in Vizag vs England

India bundled out England for just 253 runs in the first innings helping the hosts take a massive 143-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah was the hero for the home side as he ran through the visiting line-up with a brilliant six-wicket haul and tumbled records for fun.

Aditya Kukalyekar Published on: February 03, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah, IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah put up an exhibition of bowling on the second day of the ongoing second Test against England. His remarkable spell that saw him return with figures of 6/45 helped India skittle England for just 253 runs as the hosts took a massive lead of 143 runs in the first innings. Bumrah nipped out the entire middle-order of the visitors and fittingly picked the last wicket of the innings as well.

It all started with the man setting up Joe Root to snare his first wicket of the day and then followed it up with stealthy yorker that left Ollie Pope's stumps in a mess. It was then a kind of procession as England kept losing wickets at regular intervals much to the disappointment of the tourists. Bumrah continued to add more scalps to his tally picking up Jonny Bairstow and Tom Hartley's wickets. In between, he delivered another peach to Ben Stokes who didn't shy away from expressing his helplessness.

Bumrah put on a proper show in Vizag leaving the crowd and commentators in his awe and in the process, he also broke quite a few records. He completed 150 wickets in Test cricket as well in his 34th match in the format becoming the second fastest to the milestone among Asian pacers. Interestingly, Bumrah is also the fastest Indian bowler in terms of balls taken to 150 scalps in the longest form of the game. He took only 6781 balls to reach the milestone going past Umesh Yadav who reached there in 7661 balls.

Among other notable records, Bumrah is also the first Indian pacer to dismiss opposition team's number three, four, five and six batters, in a Test innings since 1983 when Kapil Dev had achieved a similar feat with a magical spell of 9/83 against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah also has the second best average among all the bowlers in the world with 150 or more wickets in the format.

