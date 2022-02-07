IPL 2022: Kohli taking RCB captaincy again is easiest solution, says Agarkar

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Virat Kohli (centre) with former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels if Virat Kohli can take over the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, it will be the easiest solution for the franchise.

Kohli had stepped down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021 and was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction 2022.

"If Virat Kohli can take over the captaincy and if he is happy to do it and if he has the energy to do it, I think that will be the easiest solution for them. At the end of the day, we have seen RCB over the years they haven't invested enough money in making a proper team of 12, 13 or 14 players with enough depth," said Agarkar on Star Sports show.

"It's always been dependent on the top three, not enough middle order players and if you don't have the money, you can't do that again. "So, if you break the bank for one player, doesn't matter how good he is - will win you games but will never win you competitions."

The IPL 2022 Player Auction list was revealed last week with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022.

Speaking on whether it is a level playing field for the two new teams (Lucknow and Ahemdabad )coming into the auction, Agarkar said, "Yes, I think so- I think to a large extent you have got some of the big names like say, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul those sorts of names that you have been able to retain, which was not the case before when the two new teams had come earlier which was a lot harder on those new teams.

"So, I am not sure if it's even-stevens at the moment. It's a good thing but you still have to build now for the future for more teams, older teams are able to only retain their four players which is never easy to say for the likes of Mumbai Indians or some of the stronger teams because they have more than four players that they would have wanted to retain.

"But yes, it is going to be about who gets the best Indians and who makes the use of that in the auction and eventually build your team around it," he added. The 10 IPL franchisees - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad will be bidding for the players.

(Reported by ANI)