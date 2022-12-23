IPL Auction 2023 | Former PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal sold to SRH, Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mayank Agarwal

In the mini auction for 2023 edition of IPL, Mayank Agarwal who was a former Punjab Kings skipper was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8 crores 25 lakhs on Friday. His base price was Rs 1 crore.

In the 2022 edition of IPL, Mayank had sacrificed his opening position to Jonny Bairstow at the top alongside Shikhar Dhawan midway into the tournament. Before the auctions, first he was replaced as a captain by Dhawan and then was released by the Punjab Kings.

Agarwal joined the Punjab franchise in 2018. He scored just 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33 in the last season.

In his IPL career, Mayank has played 113 matches and has scored 2327 runs with the highest score of 106 runs. He has an average of 22.59 and a strike rate of 134.28. He has smashed a century and 12 half-centuries so far.

