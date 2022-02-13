IPL auction 2022: Jofra Archer bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Jofra Archer.

England all-rounder Jofra Archer was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 2 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

MI bought the 26-year-old cricketer after a furious bidding war with Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The franchise, however, took a conscious risk by signing the English all-rounder as England and Wales Cricket Board earlier said it is 'unlikely' that Archer will play IPL later in the year.

IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin also confirmed to the franchises earlier that if Archer doesn't show up for the tournament, then his team won't get to sign a replacement.

At the time of writing this report, Liam Livingstone, base price Rs 1 crore, broke the bank as Punjab Kings roped in the English all-rounder for Rs 11.5 crore after bidding wars with KKR, CSK and Gujarat Titans.

West Indies'bowling all-rounder Odean Smith (base price Rs 1 crore) had a big payday as well as he was wrapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore.

South Africa's young lanky pacer Marco Jansen, who had an impressive series against India recently, was sold for Rs 4.2 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals got busy during the bowler's auction as they wrapped up Indian duo Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya for Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 4.20 crore respectively.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who was sold for Rs 4.40 crore at the last auction by Rajasthan Royals, went to CSK for Rs 4 crore.

Sandeep Sharma, meanwhile, went back to Punjab Kings for base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Indian veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at the base price of Rs 1 crore.

However, it was K Gowtham, who saw his value shrink the most as he was sold for Rs 90 lakh (base price Rs 50 lakh) to Lucknow Super Giants after getting limelight with a Rs 9.25 crore acquisition by CSK last season.

Punjab batter Mandeep Singh, same base price, was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Among other Indian pacers, Ishant Sharma (base price Rs 1 crore) found no takers while Navdeep Saini went to Royals for Rs 2.60 crore. Jaydev Unadakat, meanwhile, was roped in by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.30 crore.

Among Indian spinners, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma failed to attract bidders while Mayank Markande returned to Mumbai Indians for Rs 65 lakh.

Among uncapped batters, only UP's Rinku Singh and Punjab's Manan Vohra found takers. Rinku returned to KKR for Rs 55 lakh while Vohra was wrapped up for the base price of Rs 20 lakh by LSG.

U19 stars Harnoor Singh Vicky Ostwal, along with domestic stalwarts Ricky Bhui, Himmat Singh and Sachin Baby, went unsold.

However, other U19 stars, including captain Yash Dull, had a happy day. Dhull went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh while all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar was sold for Rs 1.5 crore to CSK. All-rounder Raj Bawa made the most as he was bought for Rs 2 crore by his local franchise Punjab.

In the overseas segment, Aiden Markram was the first player to sold in the day for Rs 2.6 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who endured a battle with Markram's former franchise Punjab Kings and then Mumbai Indians.

Barring Livingstone, English players struggled to find takers as batter Dawid Malan went unsold at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. His ODI captain Eoin Morgan, base price Rs 1.5 crore met the same fate; so did Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, base price Rs 1 crore.

Among other foreign names, New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (base price Rs 1.5 crore) and England's Chris Jordan (base price Rs 2 crore) failed to attract bidders.

Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Saurabh Tiwary, base price Rs 50 lakh each, found no bidders as well.

Windies all-rounder Dominic Drakes, base price Rs 75 lakh, was sold to Gujarat Titans for the same amount as Mandeep.

Titans were not done in the morning as they went on a shopping spree with the purchases of Indian all-rounders Jayant Yadav (Rs 1.7 crore) and Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.4 crore) in quick succession.

Among overseas bowlers, Lungi Ngidi, Sheldon Cottrell and Nathan Coulter-Nile went unsold while Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera was acquired by LSG for Rs 2 crore.

Among spinners, Proteas'Tabraiz Shamsi and Afghanistan's Qais Ahmed went unsold while Lankan mystery spinner was bought by CSK for Rs 70 lakh.

In the accelerated auction segment, RCB bought New Zealand's Finn Allen for Rs 80 lakh while CSK acquired Devon Conway for Rs 1 crore.

