IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis reveals reason behind RCB's loss to Rajasthan Royals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Faf du Plessis.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is turning out to be a nightmarish one for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Faf du Plessis-led side suffered its fourth loss of the season and has slipped to the eighth spot on the points table.

Playing their fifth game of the season against Rajasthan in a Royal showdown at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RCB posted 183 after batting first with the help of Virat Kohli's century, however, it didn't prove to be enough at the end as the hosts chased it down comfortably at the end.

The RCB skipper felt that they fell short by 10-15 runs and the wicket got better to bat in the second innings with the dew taking effect when Rajasthan came to bat.

"I think batting out there with Virat, we found the wicket really tricky and low," du Plessis said during the post-match presentation.

"We did feel 190 would be a good score. I did feel we could have maximised 10 or 15 more towards the end. It was a good toss to win, you did see that it played much nicer with the dew. Virat was playing really well at the back end. Whether it was Virat or a Greeny or a DK coming in, we could have scored a few more.

"We tried, but it was quite tricky to hit. With the spinners, a lot of balls were hitting the bottom of the bat. I think the pitch definitely got better. That's what dew does, that's the nature of the wicket," he added.

Notably, RCB are only the second team in the ongoing season with a solitary win along with Delhi Capitals. The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are having a very poor run in the season as they have played three already and are yet to win a game.