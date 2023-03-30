IPL 2023: Top 3 young Indian players to watch out featuring Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Tilak Varma

Going by history, IPL has given India many present-day superstars and, come the latest edition - one would expect nothing less. From Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal to Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, the league has been responsible for making what can easily be called the core of the national side.

With the 16th season of the league starting in just over 24 hours, here is a list of the top three young Indian players to keep an eye on.

Tilak Varma

Varma impressed each and everyone with his mature and confident strokeplay in the last season for Mumbai Indians, and was one of the few bright spots for the team. His performance was such that there were rumours of his inclusion in the Test side as well.

He averaged 36.09 from 14 matches last season, with the highest score of 61 and two 50s against his name. Watch out for him this season.

Ayush Badoni

A lot has been said about Badoni in the domestic Delhi circuit and Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul's LSG turned out to be a perfect platform for him to showcase his talent. Although he averaged just 20 last season, he made some useful contributions down the order with his classy power-hitting skills. LSG will surely look to give him a more responsible role this season.

Raj Bawa

Bawa played for Punjab Kings in the last season but didn't really get enough matches to showcase his unique all-round skills. He bowls quickly and is a left-hander, who can also hit the ball a long way. He is already been looked at as Hardik Pandya's successor by many cricket pundits, and what better stage for him would it be than the upcoming edition of IPL?

The IPL will open with a blockbuster clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and defending champions, Gujarat Titans.

