IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG, Today Match Prediction - Who Will Match 15, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG, Today Match Prediction - After winning one and going down in the other, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB started the tournament on a high note as they thrashed Mumbai Indians but went down comprehensively in the next one to Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, LSG have two wins in three games and look to gain momentum. Let's see how these two can fare against each other in the 15th match of IPL 2023.

Rahul's homecoming and de Kock selection dilemma for LSG

Karnataka's KL Rahul returns home for the third time as an oppostition player and has a brilliant record against RCB. Rahul has scored 474 runs in last 7 innings against the Royal Challengers at an average of 118.5.

Meanwhile, he has a selection dilemma pending upon him. Quinton de Kock was with LSG squad in the previous game but the tam opted to go with Marcus Stoinis as Kyle Mayers looks impossible to be dropped. How long can they keep him out of the team is a million-dollar question.

RCB look for a consistent show

RCB have been all or nothing in the tournament so far. They were formidable against Mumbai Indians and were outclassed by Kolkata Knight Riders easily. Wanindu Hasaranga was expected to join the squad by the 10th of April (which is match-day) from his national duties. Will he be picked to strengthen RCB's bowling or will du Plessis' side not rush him yet?

RCB's batting is well led by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis but there is hardly anyone firing after them. Also, the death bowling has troubled them many-a-times, and will need to address that.

Pitch report and weather

The pitch at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is generally a batting paradise with runs flowing everywhere. The average first innings score at the venue since 2018 is 183 and sixes are hit for fun here. Meanwhile, the spinners found life a little easy than the pacers as they bowl at 8.1 compared to the pacers' economy of 9.8.

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be clear in the evening and there shall be no interruptions by the rain gods. The temperature is predicted to hover around 30 at 7 PM and go down a bit as the clock ticks.

Best batter of the match: KL Rahul

Rahul enjoys batting against RCB, which was once one of his own teams. His 76.3 average against them is his second-best against any team. Rahul has got starts in the previous matches and helped LSG beat SRH in the previous game and would be eager to hit big tonight.

Best bowler of the match: Ravi Bishnoi

As the surface suits the spinners a bit, Ravi Bishnoi can be a bowler who can trouble the batters. He has taken 6 wickets in 3 games and has a tight economy of 6.25.

Match winner prediction: Lucknow Super Giants

