IPL 2023: Nitish Rana aims to play vital knocks for KKR despite poor performance in Ranji Trophy

Nitish Rana is determined to make amends for the poor Ranji Trophy season in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Rana aims to play vital knocks for his team Kolkata Knight Riders in the 16th edition of IPL.

The 29-year-old was dropped from his team, Delhi in the Ranji Trophy tournament after registering scores of 14, 40, and 0. However, he was called back in the team's final game against Mumbai but managed to score just 11 runs and 6 not out.

Rana has been a crucial part of the KKR squad and has contributed crucial runs for the team, With a career T20 strike-rate of 136 after 161 shortest format games, Rana is positive to up his game in IPL 2023 beginning on March 31.

In his IPL career, Rana has played 91 matches and has scored 2181 runs with the highest score of 87 runs. He has an average of 28.32 and a strike rate of 134.22. Since his debut in 2016 in the tournament, he has smashed 15 half-centuries.

"I am really looking forward to this season's IPL. I have been training hard and working on the nuances of my game. I am in a great mental space, and I am sure I will be able to contribute towards team success," Rana was quoted as saying in a press release.

Rana has been training with his KKR teammates under former Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar.

"It was great to meet my teammates in the camp. I have always said KKR is like family to me, and I enjoy playing for this team. I have also been working on my bowling, which is a huge addition to my game."

The cricketer also praised head coach Chandrakant Pandit and assistant coach Nayar.

"Both Chandu Sir and Abhishek Nayar have been inspirational in this preparatory camp and helped me test my limits and push my abilities."

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to begin their IPL campaign on the 1st of April against Punjab Kings in Mohali.

